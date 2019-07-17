FRM Race Preview: New Hampshire

Michael McDowell on New Hampshire

16 Starts

Best Finish: 23rd

“New Hampshire is always a cool track to visit. We don’t race too much in the Northeast, so it’s nice to be able to see the fans up there. New Hampshire is a tight, tough racetrack, which makes for a long Sunday, but if you plan ahead and can get your car setup right, you’ll be successful. I’m confident that Drew and the entire No. 34 crew will be able to put together a great racecar for us this weekend.”

Matt Tifft on New Hampshire

(Xfinity Series) 2 Starts | 1 Top-5 | 1 Top-10

Best Finish: 5th

“I’ve only raced at New Hampshire a couple of times in Xfinity, but we’ve seen some good speed there in the past, so I’m optimistic about what we can do this weekend. We’ve got Louis Kemp Crab Delights back on the car, so I’m looking forward to putting on a good show for our partners there. They’ve also got a great contest running on social media for a trip to Charlotte for the fall race, which ends soon, so be sure to go check it out before it’s too late.”

David Ragan on New Hampshire

23 Starts | 1 Top-10

Best Finish: 7th

“New Hampshire is definitely a tough place to race. It’s so flat and you’ve got to be able to maintain grip coming out of the corners to get your car to run where it needs to. I’m excited that we get to welcome Compressor World to the team this weekend. Their products are instrumental to our race team operation, so I encourage everyone to go see what they’re all about.”

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(Loudon, NH)

Sunday, July 21

3:00 p.m. ET NBCSN, PRN