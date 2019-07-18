Weirs Motor Sales/Adirondack Tree Surgeon – NHMS – Race Advance

Event: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Race 20 of 36)

Venue: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, NH)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 75, 150, 301 = 318.46 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, July 21 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCSN and PRN

This weekend Corey LaJoie will make his 12th visit to Loudon, New Hampshire as a NASCAR driver, and his fifth as a driver in the Monster Energy Cup Series.

His wide array of experience includes starts in the K&N Pro Series and Xfinity Series, in addition to his Cup starts at the 1.058-mile track.

27-year-old LaJoie garnered one win and three top-fives in just seven K&N Pro Series starts at the Magic Mile. In the series, he las led 68 laps spread across four races at the track.

To some, traveling to New Hampshire Motor Speedway may just be another stop on the schedule. For team owner Archie St. Hilaire, and general manager Mason St. Hilaire, it’s a visit back home.

Sponsors native to the area will come on board for the weekend including Weirs Motor Sales and Adirondack Tree Surgeons.

With over 55 years experience, Weirs Motor Sales has the solution for those on the hunt for a new or used car.

Adirondack Tree Surgeons provides commercial and residential tree services including removal, trimming, emergency tree services and more.

Visiting the track is also special for LaJoie as its the site of his first start at the Cup level. He made his debut in 2014, driving the No. 77 Ford.

Catch the 20th race of the season on Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

“This is definitely an exciting weekend for our team. We do a big appearance at Bentley’s Saloon and then head to the track where I know Archie and our guys will have a lot of fans and friends up in the stands. I really like racing at New Hampshire and I think that [Crew Chief] Randy Cox and I can unload a fast Weirs Motor Sales / Adirondack Tree Surgeons Ford and compete all day Sunday. Thank you to all of these local companies for coming on board to support our small team.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Starts: 4

Best Finish: 27th (twice)

Average Start: 34.5

Average Finish: 31.5

In the Rearview Mirror: Quaker State 400

It was a weekend full of orange and gray at Kentucky Speedway as the Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net team was back on board the No. 32. The Go Fas Racing team and driver Corey LaJoie also made a visit to the Keen Parts headquarters in Ohio for a meet & greet with fans. LaJoie qualified 29th for the 400-mile race, but would start 28th after the No. 6 had to start at the rear for inspection issues. Despite being the reason for a caution, LaJoie was able to preserve his Mustang from attaining any damage. It allowed him to pit for fuel to make it to the end of Stage One, which he would finish 31st. Under the Stage break, LaJoie returned to the pit crew for a routine stop. While consistently running top-20 lap times in Stage Two, tight conditions on the No. 32 hampered his efforts. He would hit pit road again with 10 to go in Stage Two for another set of Goodyear Eagles and Sunoco fuel, before rounding out the Stage 31st. For the final Stage in the Bluegrass State, the 27-year-old would make multiple stops for service over the final 101 laps. The team was hit with a speeding penalty on the last stop but LaJoie battled his way back up to 28th by the time the checkered flag flew.

About Our Team

About Weirs Motor Sales:

For drivers in the South Portland, Scarborough, Saco, & Sanford, ME area that are searching for a reliable solution for a new or used car, auto service and repairs, or car financing, look no further than Weirs Buick GMC. Since day one, Weirs has been dedicated to the luxury and comforts that are found in a Buick and GMC vehicle. Now with over 55 years of experience on our side, we know how important our customers are and the incredible staff here goes above and beyond to prove that there is no better destination in Maine for a new vehicle. It’s no surprise they keep coming back to explore each new model that comes through our showroom, with help from our knowledgeable sales representatives! With automakers such as Audi as well as plenty of Buick and GMC models, you never know what gems you will uncover until you take a deep dive into all that we have.

About Adirondack Tree Surgeons:

Adirondack Tree Surgeons is locally owned and family operated and has been providing professional tree care services to the Adirondack Region of Upstate New York since 1981. Owner, Phil Viger, and his staff of skilled tree care specialists, guarantee your satisfaction with any of their tree removal, tree care, tree pruning or stump grinding services. If you’ve experienced severe weather that has left you in a dangerous situation, they also offer 24/7 emergency tree services including branch and tree removal, and storm damage clean up. Adirondack Tree Surgeons provide tree care services for residential, commercial or municipal customers in New York’s Capital Region areas such as Saratoga Springs, Malta, Clifton Park, Ballston Spa, Lake George as well as other areas within the I-87 corridor. They utilize a variety of equipment and the latest techniques to quickly, efficiently and effectively complete each project, without causing damage to the surrounding areas.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.