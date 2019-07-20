Ford Performance NASCAR: Three Mustangs Post Top-10 Runs in Loudon XFINITY Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 20, 2019

EVENT: Roxor 200, Loudon, NH.

Ford Finishing Order:

2nd – Cole Custer

5th – Paul Menard

6th – Chase Briscoe

12th – Austin Cindric

PAUL MENARD, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang – WHAT DID YOU SAY TO HARRISON BURTON? “He was mad. He hit me twice. I hit him once. I guess he’s mad at me for hitting him that one time. I was mad at him for hitting me twice before that, so that’s the way it goes.”

A RACING DEAL? “Yeah, it is. I obviously hate tearing up race cars. Some of these kids get it and some of these kids don’t.”

HOW WAS YOUR CAR? “Really loose on short runs and long runs it came in really nice. We just lost some track position by that point. I passed quite a few cars cleanly. A lot of these guys race really clean, some of them don’t. That’s just what the series is right now.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang – THE 20 SEEMED TO HAVE EVERYBODY COVERED. FRUSTRATING? “Yeah, there at the end I felt like we had a car that could compete with him, but I just wasn’t driving the car right at the start of the race and I got us behind on adjustments. From there, we were kind of playing catchup. They gave me a really fast car and I think I learned a lot, but I wish we would have won. I learned a lot though and I’ll be better next time. I knew I wasn’t the best here, so I thought there was stuff I had to learn. I thought I had a good idea of what I needed to do, but there was still a little bit of a learning curve during the race.”

ANYTHING SPECIFIC YOU CAN DO BETTER? “At the end of the race I thought I was doing a decent job, maybe overdrove the car at some points, but at the end of the race we could match lap times with the 20, but was just behind on the short run.”

YOU AND BELL KEEP GOING BACK AND FORTH. “Yeah, he was better than me today. Their car was maybe a tick better, but I think we could have competed with them. I wasn’t driving the car right at the start of the race and I got us behind on adjustments and then from there we just weren’t how we should have been at the end of the race because of how I was driving at that start. I feel like I learned a lot for the next time, but it’s still frustrating.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Ford Performance Mustang – HOW WAS IT TODAY? “I was kind of playing it off before the race. I didn’t think it was that hot, and once we got going it was obviously a little bit hot, but this place is physical. I feel like here your back gets worked a lot more than other places because you’re on the brakes so heavy and it’s bouncing around, so that was definitely the most physical race of the year, just a little more physical than I thought. But, yeah, as far as beating and banging we were all definitely pretty physical. It was fun. I felt like that was the first real stock car race I’ve ran where all of us were beating and banging off each other, so it was kind of fun. I wish we could have had a top five. We kind of ran up around there all day long, but it’s back to where we should be running every week.”

CHASE BRISCOE CONTINUED — YOU WERE CONSISTENT ALL DAY, RUNNING IN THE TOP 10. “I feel like this is the most stage points we’ve had all year. We only had six, so we definitely have to get better at that. I felt like we were gonna have pretty good stage points in the first stage, but then everybody pitted and that kind of put us behind. And on that restart we got jammed up, so it was a good day for us. I feel like this is one of my worst race tracks – here and Kentucky – and we ran fifth and sixth, so I guess that’s good. We’re going to Iowa next week, which I feel like is my best race track. We really struggled there early in the year, so we’ll see what we can do.”