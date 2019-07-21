GMS Racing – John Hunter Nemechek – NXS Loudon Recap

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro

START: 17th

FINISH: 36th

POINTS: 10th

Notes & Quotes:

– Nemechek had a mechanical failure on lap 33 that ended his day early.

– Nemechek is currently scored in the tenth-position in the driver standings and is 1 point behind Justin Haley who is in ninth-place.

“My brake pedal just went to the floor. It was really weird, honestly. We weren’t that many laps into the run and the brake just failed on me. It’s a disappointing day, but there is nothing you can do about it. t kind of sums up the weekend we have had here at New Hampshire. We just need to keep our heads up and move on to Iowa next weekend and gain a good majority of the points we lost today back.”

