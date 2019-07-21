RCR Post Race Report – New Hampshire 200

Tyler Reddick Records Top-Five Finish in Loudon with No. 2 Gimme Radio/Megadeth Chevrolet

Finish: 4th

Start: 11th

Points: 1st

“This was a solid day with the No. 2 Gimme Radio/Megadeth Chevrolet Camaro, working our way from outside the top 10 to start the race to inside the top five for much of it. Christopher Bell and Cole Custer had the cars to beat all weekend long, but we never gave up and kept working on the handling of the car through practice and during the race. We didn’t take off on the initial green flag like we needed to, so we made some adjustments and then went too far. I think the track tightened up as the race went on. Once we got the car where we wanted it, it took off really well on restarts but would just build too tight on the longer runs, and we ended the race with a pretty long run. The crew did a great job on pit road all day, Randall Burnett made solid adjustments atop the pit box and I tried to do my part behind the wheel. It wasn’t a bad day and we definitely learned some things for our short track program for the rest of the year. It was awesome to have Gimme Radio and Megadeth on this No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. It was certainly the best looking and most metal car in the field today.”-Tyler Reddick

Kaz Grala And The No. 21 HotScream Chevrolet Team Earn Top-15 Finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Finish: 14th

Start: 12th

Points: N/A

“We started 12th in the HotScream Chevrolet and had excellent fire off speed all day. We were able to race up into the top 10 in each Stage today, but unfortunately fought some handling conditions later in the runs. We were shoved around a lot today, and that cost us a ton of positions. I’d say we owe a few people after today’s race. The restarts were a blast all day, I just wish we would have ended on a short run because I think our finish would have been much better. I learned a lot, and feel like I can take a lot of positives to Road America next month. I’m proud of all of the hard work by this team and excited to get back in the car again. I have to thank HotScream, Richard Childress and everyone at RCR and ECR for this opportunity.”-Kaz Grala