Jeff Stankiewicz Named Crew Chief for Sheldon Creed

Stankiewicz to lead the No. 2 Chevrolet Team in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Statesville, N.C. (July 22, 2019)— GMS Racing announced today that Jeff Stankiewicz will assume the crew chief duties for the No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet piloted by Sheldon Creed in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS). Stankiewicz and Creed have history as the duo captured the 2018 ARCA Racing Series championship together.

Last season Creed won four races and earned 11 top-five, 12 top-10 finishes and three poles with Stankiewicz atop the pit box en route to the 2018 ARCA championship. Stankiewicz was previously with GMS Racing from 2015 – 2017.

With only three races remaining before the NGOTS Playoffs begin, the driver and crew chief are hoping to revisit their previous success.

“I’m super excited to work with Jeff again,” Creed said. “We had a lot of success last year and always seemed to be on the same page. We got along great and I’m pumped to see what we can do the rest of the season together.”

“I’m happy to be back at GMS and back with Sheldon,” Stankiewicz said. “We won quite a few races and a championship together last year, so I’m hoping we can pick up right where we left off. We’ve got three more chances to get a win to put Sheldon into the Playoffs, and from there we’ll keep building on what we’ve got.”

