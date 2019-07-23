FedEx Racing Express Facts – Pocono Raceway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Gander RV 400

Date/Time: July 28/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 160 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Track Shape: Triangle

2018 Winner: Kyle Busch

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

New Hampshire Recap: Denny Hamlin finished second in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, going bumper-to-bumper with eventual winner Kevin Harvick on the final lap to take the checkered flag 0.2 seconds back in the #11 FedEx Express Toyota. The race’s final caution came with 35 laps to go with Hamlin leading. Crew chief Chris Gabehart elected to bring the #11 down pit road for right-side tires, and Hamlin lined up fourth for the final restart after three cars stayed out. Hamlin immediately jumped to second and hounded Harvick for the final 25 laps, but was unable to pass him at the end. Hamlin started at the tail end of the field in a backup car following a crash in Friday’s opening practice. He methodically worked his way through traffic to start the race, climbing all the way to ninth by the end of Stage 1. Varying pit strategies in Stage 2 saw Hamlin take four tires with 10 laps to go in the segment, and a couple good restarts moved him to sixth at the end of that stage. With the leaders needing to pit, Hamlin assumed the lead to start the final stage. He went on to lead the next 113 laps – his most in a race since Phoenix 2017. The finish moved Hamlin up one spot to fourth in the NASCAR standings, 114 points behind leader Joey Logano after 20 of 26 regular season races.

Pocono Gander RV 400 Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s 400-mile race around the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” After a close second-place finish last weekend in New Hampshire, Hamlin and team will be looking to extend their strong form and capture the team’s third win of the season, as well as Hamlin’s fifth career victory at Pocono.

Hamlin Pocono Statistics:

Track: Pocono Raceway

Races: 27

Wins: 4 (2006, 2006, 2009, 2010)

Poles: 3 (2006, 2006, 2014)

Top-5: 10

Top-10: 17

Laps Led: 694

Avg. Start: 7.1

Avg. Finish 12.4

Hamlin Conversation:

Your team came back from some difficult odds in New Hampshire; what will your team need to continue at Pocono?

“We had a very fast FedEx Camry, but with the caution coming out late, we were in a tough spot knowing that guys were going to do the opposite of us. We worked our way up from the back and led a lot of laps and I’m proud of the team’s effort, and we’ll need to continue this momentum heading into Pocono.”

What excites you the most about racing “The Tricky Triangle” in the Pocono Mountains?

“I’ve been fortunate to have had success in the past at Pocono, and it’s a track where I’m always hopeful I can get a win for our team. Our team is currently on a streak of some solid performances, and I’m looking forward to continuing that this weekend.”

FedEx Ground Florida District Along for the Ride at Pocono Raceway: For the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway, the FedEx #11 will feature the letters FLDA on its B-post to recognize the FedEx Ground Florida district for having the highest amount of participation for the annual employee survey.