Justin’s 2019 Mustang GT Build – PART 1

2019 Mustang GT Gets an Exhaust, Lowered, and Drag Wheels & Tires

PAOLI, Pa. (July 24th, 2019) – In this AM Mustang build video, Justin Dugan loads the parts cannon, firing off his first round of modifications at his 2019 Mustang GT. Justin’s 2019 GT was present at AmericanMuscle’s Mustang Show back in June of 2019 in this configuration however an official build video is always in line to announce and document any AM build progress. Part one of Justin’s build involves a slew of Mustang Exterior Mods, an AWE cat-back exhaust, lowering springs, and wheels and tires for the perfect drag-inspired stance.

“With the 2019, I had a very specific goal in mind right from the beginning: show people how easy it is to run 9’s with forced induction. The reality is these 10-speed auto cars are so capable right out of the box to the point of going 11’s completely stock and even have the potential to dip into the 10’s with simple bolt-ons and good air.” –Justin Dugan

Featured Parts: AWE Touring Edition Cat-Back Exhaust w/ Diamond Black Tips, Forgestar D5 Beadlock Drag Black Machined Wheel – 17×10, Forgestar D5 Drag Black Machined Wheel – 18×5, Mickey Thompson ET Street S/S Tire, Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/R Tire, BMR Lowering Springs – Drag, RTR Chin Spoiler, Cervini’s C-Series Grille, & RTR Rear Spoiler.

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-july-2019.html

