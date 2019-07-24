NBC New Amsterdam Actor Tyler Labine And Four U.S. Air National Guard F-16’s To Participate In Gander RV 400 Pre-Race Activities

LONG POND, PA (July 24, 2019) – Pocono Raceway announced today NBC’s “New Amsterdam” actor Tyler Labine has been named the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday, July 28. Additionally, four F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing of the N.J. Air National Guard will perform the flyover prior to the race.

Tyler Labine, who currently stars as Dr. Iggy Frome on the NBC drama New Amsterdam, will drive the official Gander RV 400 Pace Car, leading the MENCS field to the green flag, on Sunday. Labine has appeared in numerous film and television roles including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Flyboys, and Hulu’s Deadbeat.

“Driving the Pace Car to start the race is going to be special,” said Labine. “I look forward to meeting NASCAR drivers and interacting with Pocono Raceway fans on Sunday. This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I am honored to receive this opportunity.”

The Gander RV 400 Grand Marshal will be Brian Quinn, representing Gander RV. Sunday’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Ellen Kane. The flyover will be performed by four F-16C Fighting Falcons from the Atlantic City (N.J.) Air National Guard Base.

Tickets to Sunday’s Gander RV 400 start at $45 for adults and kids, ages 12 and under, receive free gate admission all weekend long. To purchase tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one IndyCar Series, one NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 200 events, which includes “The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show,” the Warrior Dash, a wide-range of car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About New Amsterdam

Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

“New Amsterdam” is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” and his fifteen years as Medical Director at the hospital.

The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.