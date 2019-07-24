Ross Chastain – Gander RV 150 Race Advance

Gander RV 150 | Pocono Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 BAJA/Acurlite Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Pocono: “I’m excited to get to Pocono,” said Chastain. “This is such a fun and unique race track, and I enjoy the challenge that it presents. We had a solid race at Kentucky that moved us into the top-20 in points, but our sights are set on trying to win more races before the playoffs start. I can’t thank Acurlite and BAJA enough for coming on board this weekend. I’m thrilled they’ll be joining us at the track, and I’m hoping we show them a good time.”

Making the Playoffs: A fourth-place finish for the No. 45 team at Kentucky Speedway advanced Chastain into 18th-place in the driver point standings.

Chastain has two victories this season, with one counting towards playoff eligibility. Chastain must stay in the top-20 in NGOTS point standings within the next three races in order to remain eligible to compete for the championship.

Chastain at Pocono: Chastain has two NGOTS starts at Pocono Raceway, with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes. In his most recent NGOTS start at the track in 2013, Chastain started second and finished fifth.

In addition, Chastain has four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the triangular track, with two top-15 finishes. His best finish of 11th came in 2018.

The Alva, Florida native also has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit at Pocono Raceway.

On the Truck: Ross Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the BAJA colors at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

The BAJA network is comprised of three different companies providing field service, starters, and manufacturing for gas compression applications throughout the United States.

Niece Motorsports and the No. 45 team are also proud to represent Acurlite Structural Skylights at Pocono Raceway.

Headquartered in Berwick, Pennsylvania, Acurlite is a leader in “bringing the sky inside.”

Ron Palombo, a former principal at Skytech Systems, Inc., founded Acurlite with his wife Donna and a talented group of individuals that set out with a mission to provide the best heavy-duty, commercial skylights and sloped glazing products on the market.

Acurlite Structural Skylights, Inc. has more than 300 years combined industry experience in overhead and vertical glazing.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.