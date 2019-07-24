Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Pocono II

‘Tricky Triangle’ On Deck for Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing heads to the state of Pennsylvania for the second time in as many months as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) makes its return trip to the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway. RFR has 72 top-10 results and four wins all-time at the track with no turn four.

Pocono Raceway

Sunday, July 28 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Roush Performance Ford Mustang

It’s Tricky, it’s Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)

Roush Fenway Racing has run 208 Cup races at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ dating back to 1988. A Roush Fenway Ford has visited victory lane on four occasions in the Cup series, with the first coming in 2005 with Carl Edwards. Kurt Busch followed with a win in the July race of that same year, one of his three victories for Jack Roush in 2005. Three years later, Edwards found winners circle again in 2008, and Greg Biffle carded the organization’s most recent win at the 2.5-mile track back in 2010.

Runner-Up

Roush Fenway has finished in the second position 13 times at Pocono with six different drivers. All in all, Roush Fenway has finished first or second 17 times at the triangular track.

Tale of the Tape

Overall RFR has 72 top-10 and 45 top-five results at Pocono along with three poles and the four wins. Mark Martin earned back-to-back poles in 1990 and 1991, before capturing his third in 1996.

Where They Rank

Newman made the biggest jump of the week following Loudon, going from the second driver out of the playoff field to 21 points above the cutline in 15th. Newman earned 38 total points at New Hampshire thanks to a third-place finish in stage two and the seventh-place overall result. With six races remaining until the playoffs, Newman is just 10 points out of 13th behind Kyle Larson and Erik Jones. A 19-point gap now separates Newman from the 17th spot (Jimmie Johnson). Teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr., sits 20th.

Roush Fenway Pocono Wins

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Biffle Cup

By the Numbers at Pocono Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

208 4 45 72 3 37402 1031 17.9 16.6 93505

6 0 0 0 0 448 0 21.3 20.8 1120

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

214 4 45 72 3 37850 1031 18.0 16.7 94625