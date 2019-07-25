RCR Event Preview – Pocono Raceway / Iowa Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Pocono Raceway … In 163 starts at Pocono Raceway, RCR team owner Richard Childress has two wins, both with Dale Earnhardt, who won on July 19, 1987 and July 18, 1993. Additionally, RCR has earned one pole award, 16 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes with 613 laps led at the uniquely-shaped three-turn track. Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, contributed two of those top-10 finishes under the RCR banner.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,961 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,072 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s Freightliner Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Dillon has made 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, earning his best finish of 12th in June 2018. He has one NASCAR Xfinity Series race under his belt at the track and four NASCAR Truck Series starts at the triangle-shaped track, including a win in 2014.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

You didn’t have the best luck at Pocono Raceway in June, but what was the big takeaway with this new package before your early race incident?

“We had a good race car at Pocono Raceway. I really feel like we would have been able to run up front if we wouldn’t have been taken out early, so my biggest takeaway is don’t get taken out. Try not to put yourself in a bad situation early, and we might have a really good race at Pocono.”

Did you learn much about how this new package races around Pocono Raceway?

“Yeah, we were able to build a little bit of a notebook. I think the package races decent. The speed is definitely carried through turn two and through three to the start-finish line. I think those are the most important corners. Of course, every corner is important, but turns two and three are a little bit more important because it’s the flat end of the track. The traction compound is going to be there, also, so it should be interesting to see how all that adds to turn two and being able to run side-by-side.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Hemric will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway in this weekend’s 400-lap event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native started 23rd and finished 13th at the ‘Tricky Triangle’ in June, while leading three laps and earning points in Stage 2 with his No. 8 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

What did you and the No. 8 Caterpillar team learn from the last trip to Pocono Raceway in June that you can apply to this weekend’s 400-lap event?

“When we went to Pocono Raceway in June, there was a new variable for everyone with this low horsepower, high downforce drag-duct package. Our team executed about as well as we could, running inside the top 15 and leading some laps. The good thing is that the June race is still fresh to all of us because it was only a few weeks ago, which means we can really dive in and look at what we did well and what we didn’t do so well to maximize how to go there this weekend and do all of those better. On the flip side of that, we can also eliminate the things we didn’t do so well in the previous race. I think because it has been so recent, the track conditions are going to be similar, but now they have sprayed the PJ1 traction compound, so that is going to throw another variable into the mix that everyone in the garage is going to have to figure out. The fact these two races are so close together on the schedule really allows us to focus on the little things that help our top-15 run become a solid top-10 run with our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway … In 55 Series starts at the 7/8-mile speedway, RCR has captured one victory with Elliott Sadler in 2012. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 13,669 laps of the 13,867 (98.6 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated three pole awards, 14 top-five finishes, 28 top-10 finishes, led 538 laps and averages a starting position of 10.6 and finishing position of 12.0.

New Hampshire Review … Tyler Reddick finished fourth and Kaz Grala finished 14th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend.

The Points …Tyler Reddick remains the current Xfinity Series points leader.

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 American Ethanol / Novozymes Camaro at Iowa Speedway … Tyler Reddick has five previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Iowa Speedway, collecting one top-five and two top-10 finishes. The current points leader also has three previous NASCAR Truck Series starts, claiming two top-five and three top-10 finishes at the 7/8th-mile track.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Iowa Speedway is a track that a lot of drivers seem to love. What makes that track so special?

“Well, normally I love Iowa Speedway and think it really puts on some great shows. It’s a challenging track for a driver as far as figuring out what to do to make your car better. However, I didn’t love Iowa Speedway the last time we went there since I ran over something leaving pit road, and it set back our whole day. Our tire strategy was off once that happened, and we had to race guys with 40 more laps on our tires while trying to get our laps back. It created some fun battles with people I’m not always racing against, but we’ll be looking for redemption this time around. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, and the No. 2 team really have a fire under them this time around. We think we understand why we struggled in a few areas during the June race and are really looking forward to getting back there this weekend to redeem ourselves.”