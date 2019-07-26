Denny Hamlin Unveils FedEx Cares Paint Scheme Promoting Back-to-School Pedestrian Safety with Safe Kids Worldwide

Campaign Supports New FedEx Cares 50 by 50 Initiative

July 26, 2019, NEW YORK – Fans might do a double-take when they see Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry at Watkins Glen International next weekend. And that’s a good thing. Getting everyone’s attention is exactly what the eye-catching FedEx Cares paint scheme is designed to do.

The artwork of Hamlin’s No. 11 FedEx Cares Toyota for the Aug. 4 race promotes back-to-school pedestrian safety with an attention-grabbing crosswalk motif. Hamlin unveiled the special scheme this morning on social media with the help of Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries.

The special race car design highlights FedEx’s 20-year relationship with Safe Kids Worldwide and also supports the new FedEx Cares 50 by 50 initiative, which aims to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

“I’m proud to help get the word out about the new FedEx Cares 50 by 50 initiative with this FedEx Cares/Safe Kids paint scheme in Watkins Glen,” said Hamlin. “FedEx Cares continues to help make the world a better place, working in areas like road safety, transportation, entrepreneurship, diversity and more, and through these programs they’re really making an impact.

“As a dad, I’m also glad that this special scheme promotes a message to help kids be safe,” Hamlin continued. “In just a few weeks, we’ll be sending our kids back to school, and it’s important they know how to be safe on the sidewalks and crossing the streets.”

Hamlin and Safe Kids Worldwide will take their messaging directly to their intended audience, too. The veteran Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver and the non-profit will conduct a safety program for Watkins Glen International’s Kids Club on race-day morning at the track.

The No. 11 FedEx Cares/Safe Kids car will take the green flag for the 220-mile road course race at 3 p.m. ET live on NBCSN.

To learn more about the FedEx Cares 50 by 50 initiative, visit FedExCares.com. To learn more about Safe Kids Worldwide, visit SafeKids.org.