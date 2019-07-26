Rapid City Rush, Spire Motorsports Partner for Gander RV 400

Rush and Arizona Coyotes logos will be showcased on No. 77 Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 26, 2019) – The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, are pleased to announce the Rush logo will be displayed on Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway where rookie Quin Houff returns to handle the driving chores.

The Coyotes logo will also be showcased aboard the No. 77 Chevy marking the first time both organizations will enjoy a combined presence in NASCAR’s premiere series.

“This week has been exhilarating for the Rush organization,” said Rapid City Rush President Todd Mackin. “Yesterday, we announced our affiliation with the Arizona Coyotes, and today, we become the first ECHL team ever to be featured on a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Car. We are beyond excited for this opportunity. Three weeks ago, we watched as an organization as our parent company led the No. 77 car to victory lane in Daytona. Now, our logo, partnered with the Coyotes logo, will be on display on that same car for everyone to see at Pocono this weekend. This is an exciting time to be a part of the Rapid City Rush, and we hope our fans feel just as much pride as we do in this team for all that’s transpired in the last week.”

Sunday’s race will mark Houff’s 11th start of the year aboard Spire’s No. 77 entry.

Earlier this month, Justin Haley pulled of an upset for the ages in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway delivering the win for the No. 77 team at NASCAR’s highest level in Spire Motorsports first year of competition.

Spire Holdings, the parent company of Spire Motorsports and Spire Sports + Entertainment, secured an ownership stake in the Rush in late 2018.

“Spire brings unique opportunities to our partners when we aggregate our assets across all of our platforms and this is a great example,” explained Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of the Rush and Spire Holdings. “From our first discussions with our staff in Rapid City, to our partners with the ECHL, everyone was excited about showcasing both teams on the No. 77 car this weekend in Pocono. Not only are we trying to bring awareness to the Rush, but it’s a great week announce our affiliation with the Arizona Coyotes, as well. Thank you to the Rapid City community for welcoming us with open arms, the Arizona Coyotes and our hardworking staff with the Rush that brought this to reality.”

The Gander RV 400 from Pocono Raceway will be televised live on NBCSN Sunday, June 28 beginning 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 21st of 36 races on the 2019 MENCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Spire Motorsports … Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “TJ” Puchyr. The team, led by veteran and championship winning team president Joe Garone, will field an entry for the entire 36-race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Spire Motorsports will focus on growth, development and performance. The team is based in Mooresville, N.C.