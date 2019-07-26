Toyota Clinches 2019 ARCA Menards Series Manufacturer’s Championship

PLANO, Texas (July 26, 2019) – On the strength of an impressive 11 victories in the first 14 races this season, Toyota has captured its fourth manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series.

This is the third-consecutive ARCA title for Toyota. In 2018, Toyota clinched the title after 12 consecutive wins to start the season, ending with a total of 18 victories in 20 events.

“Toyota is proud to have captured its fourth manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series,” said Laura Pierce, motorsports general manager for Toyota Motor North American (TMNA). “The ARCA Menards Series is a strong platform for Toyota’s driver development program, giving many of our young drivers their first chance to compete on larger race tracks behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry. Winning 11 of the first 14 races this season is a credit to our talented group of drivers and our race team partners at Venturini Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and DGR Crosley who work hard to put competitive Camry race cars on the track. With six races remaining this season, we’re focused on also watching one of our driver’s hoist the championship trophy.”

Six Toyota drivers from Venturini Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and DGR Crosley contributed to the 11 wins this season. Chandler Smith has won four of his eight starts, while points leader, Michael Self, has won three times. Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes, Ty Gibbs and Todd Gilliland have each added one win.

Toyota first entered the ARCA Racing Series in 2007 and has since won 80 of 258 races and captured four manufacturer’s titles (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019) and three driver’s titles (2009, 2013, 2018).