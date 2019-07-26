VICTORY JUNCTION, RICHARD PETTY MOTORSPORTS READY TO TURN DONATIONS INTO A “FEEL YOUR HEART RACE” MOMENT PAINT SCHEME FOR FANS

Richard Petty Motorsports Celebrates Victory Junction’s 15th Anniversary with Donor-Generated Mosaic Paint Scheme

WELCOME, N.C. (July 25, 2019) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), in collaboration with Victory Junction, a camp committed to enriching the lives of children with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses, today announced a special collaboration for a full-body mosaic paint scheme for the No. 43 Victory Junction Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Since opening in 2004, Victory Junction has delivered over 50,000 camp experiences to children and their families, and in celebration of their 15th anniversary, will look to celebrate their on-going awareness and fundraising campaign “Feel Your Heart Race” with Richard Petty Motorsports. As part of the 15th anniversary celebration, Wallace will carry a distinctive mosaic paint scheme on the No. 43 Victory Junction Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Talladega (Al.) Superspeedway for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) 1000Bulbs.com 500 on October 13.

“This is a milestone year for us as we celebrate 15 years of serving children at Victory Junction, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to showcase our campers’ artwork alongside the names of donors who help make our work possible,” Chad Coltrane, Victory Junction president and chief executive officer, said.

The mosaic paint scheme will feature artwork from Victory Junction campers participating in family weekends, summer camp, and REACH, Victory Junction’s respected pediatric outreach program that brings camp to children and their families in hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Campers have been given the opportunity to showcase and design their own colorful paint scheme. Approximately 500 renderings will be collected to create the mosaic. In addition to the camper artwork, Victory Junction also wants to recognize the generosity of their donors. Due to the kindness of donors, families never pay for their children to attend the camp.

Richard Petty Motorsports is teaming-up with Victory Junction to offer a unique opportunity to support the camp’s mission and be featured on the No. 43 Victory Junction Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 mosaic paint scheme. Beginning today, Thursday, July 25, through September 23, fans will have the opportunity to be included with the campers’ artwork. For a gift of $43.00 or more, donors can have their name, or the name of someone they wish to honor, featured on the car in recognition of their special place in the Victory Junction family.

The 1000Bulbs.com 500 will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For additional information about the entry process and Victory Junction, please visit VictoryJunction.org/donate-now.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camp for children ages six to 16 with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of his son Adam, the camp is located in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction provides life-changing camp experiences that are exciting, fun, and empowering, in a medically-safe environment, always at no charge to camper’s families. Since Victory Junction opened in 2004, more than 50,000 camp experiences have been delivered to children and their families through on-site summer and family weekend sessions and off-site pediatric outreach programming, REACH. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn more, please visit www.victoryjunction.org.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Bubba Wallace. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners United States Air Force and World Wide Technology.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).