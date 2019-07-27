Toyota NGOTS Pocono Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS)

Pocono Raceway

Race 14 of 23 – 150 miles, 60 laps

July 27, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ross Chastain*

2nd, TYLER ANKRUM

3rd, HARRISON BURTON

4th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

5th, Brett Moffitt*

7th, TODD GILLILAND

16th, NATALIE DECKER

17th, MASON MASSEY IV

30th, AUSTIN HILL

31st, ANTHONY ALFREDO

*non-Toyota driver

Kentucky winner Tyler Ankrum followed up his victory with a runner-up finish today at Pocono Raceway.

Harrison Burton scored his first playoff point of the season as he won stage two. Burton finished third; his third consecutive top-five finish and fifth top-five in the last six events.

Christian Eckes, who won the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, finished fourth. It was Eckes’ first career Truck series top-five finish in his seventh career start.

Austin Hill earned his second career NGOTS pole position. He scored his first just two races ago at Chicagoland Speedway.

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER ANKRUM, No. 17 RAILBLAZA Toyota Tundra, DGR-Crosley

Finishing Position: 2nd

Second-place run. Talk about how what you battled today at Pocono.

“Really just fought myself at the beginning of the race. I was kind of stepping on my own toes, overdriving the racecar. It’s really easy to do here. You don’t really feel that you are overdriving, but the lap times show it. Fought that with myself at the beginning of the race. Kind of fixed myself; it was smooth-going from there. I burned my tires up trying to chase down Ross Chastain. I couldn’t get close enough to him to really get the draft. I had an awesome Toyota Tundra. Got to thank RAILBLAZA, DGR-Crosley, everyone that got me here.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 18 Morton Buildings Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 3rd

Solid day today, Harrison. Talk about your finish.

“We had a really good truck. We were really, really fast. It was fun. We had to charge through the field there. We started ninth on the last restart and just had to go. I just ran out of time there in the end. It’s frustrating. There are guys that had good strategy. We were cutting it close on fuel. I knew they were riding around there a little bit. I thought maybe I could get to them, so I was driving as hard as I could there at the end, but it just didn’t come our way.”

CHRISTIAN ECKES, No. 51 SiriusXM Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 4th

Finished with the win yesterday, and a solid top-five today. Talk about your Pocono experience.

“It’s a little frustrating, having a truck that good and not be able to win with it. Just kind of lost a lot of long run speed there. Overall, it was a great week. First and fourth. We will take this momentum and move on to Eldora and Michigan with KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) boys.”

TODD GILLILAND, No. 4 JBL Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 7th

How was your race?

“Not real good. Kind of frustrating day just being stuck, getting passed a lot. The first couple restarts worked out for us. We were able to get up to third pretty fast. Then just started that first run really loose on exit. I couldn’t touch the gas. Guys were getting such big runs on me in the straightaways. They are really long here, so it makes a big difference. My guys made a lot of good changes on that one pitstop. We just didn’t have enough time. When you start the race like that, just falling and the momentum is not with you, it’s hard to regain that in one pit stop. I think we still made up quite a bit of ground on how we were. We just have to keep digging.”