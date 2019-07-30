GMS Racing NXS Watkins Glen Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Digital Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Watkins Glen Xfinity Stats

First start at Watkins Glen International

2019 Season Stats

19 starts, 3 top-five’s and 11 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 214 this weekend at Watkins Glen International. This chassis was ran three times in 2018, once at Watkins Glen International by AJ Almendinger (start: 4th/finish: 2nd), another at Road America by NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bill Elliott (start: 23rd/finish: 20th) and lastly by Spencer Gallagher at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval but had to go to a back up after an incident in practice.

– Nemechek is currently fourth in Sunoco Rookie of the Year points, 21 points behind Justin Haley in third place.

Quotes:

“I am excited to get to Watkins Glen with this GMS Racing team. Last year they had a really strong showing in this car with AJ Almendinger behind the wheel. This will be my first time at The Glen so it’s all about simulator time to learn the track and getting my body and mind prepared for the endurance of road-course racing. We are coming off a strong third-place finish from Iowa last weekend and we need to continue that momentum because every spot and point matters come playoff time.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

