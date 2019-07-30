Ryan Newman – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 6 Acronis Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Go Bowling at The Glen – Sunday, August 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Watkins Glen

· Newman will make his 18th start at Watkins Glen on Sunday. In 17 prior starts, Newman has an average finish of 17.9 with three top-10s and one top five.

· Newman’s best Cup finish of second came back in his first-ever MENCS race at WGI back in 2002 after he started fifth and led 11 laps. He followed that with a ninth-place result in 2003 and also finished top-10 (eighth) in 2006.

· With nine top-10 starts at WGI, Newman’s average starting position is 11.8. His best qualifying effort of third came back in 2006 and he also lined up fifth in 2002.

· Newman does have a win in the Xfinity Series at WGI, which came back in 2005 after starting fourth. He has one additional top-10 (ninth) in 2007.

Scott Graves at Watkins Glen

· Graves will call his fourth MENCS event at WGI this weekend. Dating back two seasons, Graves has finishes of third (2017) and fourth (2018) with Daniel Suarez.

· Graves also led Carl Edwards to an Xfinity Series win at the track back in 2012 after starting second. He followed that with finishes of third (2015) with Chris Buescher and fourth with Suarez in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Watkins Glen:

“Watkins Glen has always been a fun and challenging race track to me over the years. With our second road course race in as many months, the key as a driver is just to be smooth and limit your mistakes. Track position is always vital which puts an emphasis on qualifying. Our last time out at Sonoma we hung around and had a solid day, so we’re looking for the same this weekend. We’re excited to officially welcome Acronis on board our No. 6 and hope to put on a good show for everyone there.”

Tracking the Playoff Hunt

· Newman remains in the playoff top-16 following Pocono, 12 points ahead of Jimmie Johnson in 17th. Newman and Clint Bowyer are both 25 points back from Kyle Larson in 14th with five races remaining until the playoffs begin.

On the Car

The Global leader in Cyber Protection, Acronis, makes its debut with Roush Fenway Racing aboard Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang, as well as on the car of teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr., this weekend at Watkins Glen. This is the first of three races for Acronis as the primary partner on the No. 6 with the other two coming at Bristol (8/17) and Dover (10/6).

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection — solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers, and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 190 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

Recapping Pocono

Strategy played a big factor in Sunday’s race at Pocono as Newman at one point restarted second as varying pit strategies played out before going on to pass a host of cars in the final laps to finish 14th.