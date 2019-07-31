FRM Race Preview: Watkins Glen

Michael McDowell on Watkins Glen 10 Starts

Best Finish: 12th

“I always love going to Watkins Glen – and any road course, for that matter. It’s one of my favorite tracks to race at. You’ve got to be smart about your restarts and braking zones. We’ve had some great speed in our Front Row Motorsports cars there in the past, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what Drew and the guys can put together for our No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang.”

David Ragan on Watkins Glen

12 Starts

Best Finish: 19th

“Heading to Watkins Glen this weekend, it’s just so different from Sonoma, the only other road course we visit this year. It’s very fast, with very sharp corners and Sonoma is almost the total opposite. Obviously, strategy comes into play a lot at a place like Watkins Glen. I’m looking forward to seeing what Mike Kelley has in store for our No. 38 MDS Ford. It’s going to be a challenging race and we’ve got to make sure we’re still there at the end in order to get a good finish.”

Go Bowling at the Glen

Watkins Glen International

(Watkins Glen, NY)

Sunday, August 4

3:00 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN

Qualifying

Friday, August 3

6:40 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN