Samaritan’s Feet – Watkins Glen – Race Advance

Event: Go Bowling at The Glen (Race 22 of 36)

Venue: Watkins Glen (Watkins Glen, NY)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 20, 40, 90 = 220.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, August 4 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN and MRN

More than 1.5 billion people, or 24% of the world’s population, are infected with soil-transmitted helminth infections worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Corey LaJoie is headed to Watkins Glen with a special cause on-board his No. 32 Ford Mustang that has reached major strides in an effort to reduce that heart-tugging statistic.

LaJoie and his wife Kelly have teamed up with Samaritan’s Feet, an organization founded in 2003 to provide shoes to children and individuals in need to inspire hope and encouragement.

“There is absolutely no better fit being that my longtime racing nickname is “SuperShoe.” Now being a “SuperShoe” is being a part of something bigger than myself to bring the gift of a new pair of shoes,” LaJoie said gracefully.

People without shoes face dangers such as laceration, fungus, and insect bites that can lead to infection, disease, and even death.

Since its founding in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet and its partners have distributed over 7 million pairs of shoes in 108 countries and more than 389 U.S. cities.

LaJoie hopes to spread the mission and raise awareness of this enormous undertaking throughout the weekend at The Glen, the second of three road courses on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

In his lone Cup start at the 2.45-mile road course, the Charlotte, NC native finished 33rd.

On Sunday, August 4 at 3pm ET, tune in to catch the No. 32 making left and right turns at the famed Watkins Glen International and consider how you can get involved in the effort to provide shoes by visiting samaritansfeet.org.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Watkins Glen:

“I certainly wouldn’t call road racing one of my strong suits, but hopefully I can apply what I learned my first trip there and some simulator work to have a solid weekend. I can’t wait to get kick off the alliance with Samaritan’s Feet this week by having them on the racecar as well as being a Hope Giver for their campaign from August to November. I genuinely care enough about their mission to feel called to personally commit financially to give Samaritan’s Feet the platform they deserve.

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Watkins Glen:

Starts: 1

Start: 36th

Finish: 33rd

In the Rearview Mirror: Gander RV 400

Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Adirondack Tree Surgeons team rallied to a 26th-place finish in the Gander RV 400 on Sunday afternoon. LaJoie qualified 30th for the 160-lap race but rolled off 36th after pre-race tech inspection issues. Despite being relegated to the rear, LaJoie showed no lack of speed as he made his way up to 29th by lap six. Around lap 28 the third-generation driver reported that he may have a tire going down, resulting in crew chief Randy Cox calling LaJoie to pit road early to assess the situation and to prevent any trouble. Good until the Stage break, LaJoie would finish Stage One 31st, before another visit to pit road. As Stage Two got underway, the Charlotte, NC native would be racing the Ty Dillon and Matt Tifft for the free-pass position. The No. 32 would run in the 30th position until a caution came out for the No. 9. The caution allowed the Adirondack Tree Surgeons team to pit for service, just before another caution for a brief rain shower. When Stage Two came to a close, the No. 32 Ford was scored 29th. Set for the final Stage, LaJoie would hold the free pass position when another yellow was thrown for a stopped car, allowing LaJoie to only be two laps down instead of three. An intense restart brought out another caution, giving LaJoie another lap back, now just one lap down. LaJoie concluded the day 26th in a G-W-C finish.

Samaritan's Feet serves and inspires hope in children by providing shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life resulting in the advancement of education and economic opportunities. Since their founding in 2003, Samaritan's Feet and its partners have distributed over 7 million pairs of shoes in 108 countries and 395 U.S. cities.

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter.

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR's premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR's top drivers, including past champions.