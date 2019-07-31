Stenhouse Jr – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 17 Acronis Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Watkins Glen

Stenhouse has six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Watkins Glen, with an average starting position of 26.5 and average finishing position of 24.3.

Stenhouse has two XFINITY Series starts at the road course, earning his career best finish of fourth in 2012.

A Year Ago At Watkins Glen

After an early spin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rallied back to earn a 16th-place finish in Sunday afternoon’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Watkins Glen International scoring a career best finish at the 2.45-mile track.

On the Car

The Global leader in Cyber Protection, Acronis, makes its debut with Roush Fenway Racing aboard Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Ford Mustang, as well as on the car of teammate Ryan Newman, this weekend at Watkins Glen.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection — solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers, and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 190 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

New York Natives

Jackman Brad Robinson and Gas Man Kevin Wing grew up in Groton, NY, which is approximately one hour from Watkins Glen International.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Watkins Glen:

“I’m looking forward to racing this weekend at the Glen. The key to road racing is being smooth and trying to limit your mistakes. Like in years past, pit strategy and fuel mileage usually becomes a factor. If we can stay out of trouble and play the right strategy, I’m confident that we can have a solid finish this weekend.”