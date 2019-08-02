Chris Lane to Perform Pre-Race Concert at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

PLATINUM-selling Country hitmaker Chris Lane, a native of Kernersville, North Carolina, will thrill Charlotte Motor Speedway’s fans with a high-energy pre-race concert prior to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sept. 29

Lane will perform songs from his buzzy “Laps Around the Sun” album, which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Country Album chart; Lane’s concert comes before the only road course race weekend during NASCAR’s Playoff season and the cutoff race of the first round

Fans can buy tickets, camping and upgrades to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 by visitinghttp://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/ or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267); Kids’ tickets cost just $10

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 2, 2019) – Race fans visiting Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sept. 29 will party in the fast lane prior to the second running of the historic Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Chris Lane – PLATINUM-selling Country hitmaker and a native of Kernersville, North Carolina – will crank up the excitement for theMonster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a must-see concert at 12:30 p.m. on the speedway’s frontstretch.

The Big Loud Records artist, who attended college and played baseball just miles from the race track at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, will bring to America’s Home for Racing songs from his latest chart-topping album, “Laps Around the Sun” including PLATINUM-certified smash hit “Take Back Home Girl” (featuring Tori Kelly) and his current single “I Don’t Know About You” – now closing in on Country radio’s Top 15.

“I’m always excited to come home and perform in North Carolina, but this show will be a special one,” said Lane. “Growing up here, there is an energy and thrill around the Charlotte Motor Speedway and it means a lot to be a part of it. I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Lane’s performance will set the stage for Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and the rest of NASCAR’s biggest names to electrify Charlotte’s 2.28-mile ROVAL™ in a sun-lit September showcase of speed and strategy.

Lane’s star continues to rise with more than 1 BILLION combined streams. He has scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards and appeared on TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night With Seth Meyers. Previously landing coveted opening slots on tours with Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts and Dan + Shay, he is currently on the road as direct support for Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR. Prior to his pre-race concert, Lane will join Paisley and Riley Green in their Charlotte leg of the Brad Paisley World Tour on Saturday, Aug. 24 at PNC Music Pavilion.

TICKETS:

To purchase Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race tickets – which include admission to the Chris Lane concert – fans can call the 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

ABOUT CHRIS LANE:

Since bursting onto the scene with his breakout #1 smash “Fix,” Chris Lane’s star continues to rise with GOLD and PLATINUM level single certifications, two Top 10 albums, and more than 1 BILLION combined streams. His latest irresistible single “I Don’t Know About You” is closing in on Top 15 at Country radio, following the success of hit collaboration “Take Back Home Girl” featuring Tori Kelly. Both songs are featured on Lane’s Big Loud Records sophomore album – LAPS AROUND THE SUN – that made a chart-topping debut, landing at #1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart and inside the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for the second time in his career. Gaining recognition, Lane was named one of MusicRow Magazine’s 2017 Next Big Thing Artists, has scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards and appeared on TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers and CONAN. Previously landing coveted opening slots on tours with Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw + Faith Hill, Rascal Flatts and Dan + Shay, the Kernersville, NC-native closed out his second headline run – the LAPS AROUND THE SUN TOUR – in January. He is currently on the road as direct support for Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR. Lane recently became engaged to Lauren Bushnell, popping the question with “Big, Big Plans” — a song he penned for his fiancée.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

For 60 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles including the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and race shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive an 800-horsepower stock car. Through every event and every decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the fan experience. That tradition continues with unmatched value through affordable tickets, unparalleled pre-race entertainment and more opportunities for fans to see their favorite drivers. For all the latest news and information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or download the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.