TEAM CHEVY AT THE GLEN: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

GOBOWLING AT THE GLEN

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES & QUOTES

AUGUST 3, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

2nd WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HENDRICK AUTOGUARD CAMARO ZL1

5th KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1

7th KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1

8th JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

NBCSN will telecast the GoBowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International live at 3:00 p.m. ET Sunday, August 4th. Live coverage can also be found on NBC Sports Gold, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIYFING NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Winner

ON BEING COMFORTABLE WINNING POLE AT THE GLEN – IT IS YOUR SECOND

CONSECUTIVE: “The goal is to be comfortable everywhere .Hopefully we can do more of it. But here, today here is important to have good pit selection and track position is important. Just try to have a mistake free day tomorrow, and keep our NAPA Chevy up front and try to have a good day!

DID YOU NAIL THAT LAP? “Our NAPA Chevy is fast which is nice, it cooled off a lot, and the track picked up a lot of pace from practice. So just tried to find the limits of all that. There were a couple of places where I thought I could get more, but you always want to get more!

“Qualifying well here is important because the strategy is important. Pitting these cars backwards. You need good pit selection and track position. This is a great result for our NAPA Chevy team.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 5th

“It was good. I feel like I’ve been running as good as I could today. Just off on speed compared to the No. 9 (Chase Elliott) and the No. 18 (Kyle Busch). We got closer there in qualifying and felt like I ran a good lap. I just gave up time in the Carousel. I’ve got to work on that on my end. But, it was a good effort for our McDonald’s team.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 27th

ON HIS QUALIFYING EFFORT

“I’m a little disappointed. I messed up a little bit on our first lap. And, our second lap I quit on it and I think I was actually running a better lap than I ran the first lap. So, I might have given up on a couple positions there, but the tracker was showing better. It didn’t feel good inside the car but we were going faster. I might have given up the speed but I feel like our GEICO Military Camaro is better than what we’ve had here. I think we’ll race up through there and have a solid day.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 29th

ON HIS QUALIFYING RUN

“It was a lot better than practice. I actually thought our lap was a lot better than what it ended up being. I’m a little disappointed. I ran really good all day and lost track position. The balance was a lot better than it was in practice. I’m just going to have to look through and find out where we lost some speed.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 VICTORY JUNCTION CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 30th

HOW WAS YOUR RUN

“Well, I just look at it like we’ve got one more deal on track tomorrow, and then we’re out of here. We don’t have to worry about a road course race until the Roval. That’s my take because I suck so bad on road courses. Actually, we’ve gained speed every time we’ve gotten on track. To pick-up almost two seconds, I have no idea. I’m driving the car to the limits, I feel like, and it was just good for 30th. That’s just so frustrating. Last year I would let it really be frustrating and not sleep and be mad at the world, but hey; we won’t run 30th, I know that. One day it’s all going to click for me on road course stuff. We’re figuring it out. Last year, every time I got on track I slowed down. Our Victory Junction Chevrolet for tomorrow should be decent and we’ll go have some fun.”

