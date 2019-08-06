GMS Racing NXS Mid-Ohio Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro

Mid-Ohio Xfinity Stats

Nemechek’s first start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

2019 Season Stats

20 starts, 3 top-five’s and 11 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 212 this weekend at Mid-Ohio. This chassis was ran last year by Spencer Gallagher (start:20th/finish: 8th).

– Nemechek sits fourth in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year running, 22 points behind Justin Haley in third place.

Quotes:

“I’m excited about getting to Mid-Ohio this weekend. I feel like we made some gains last weekend at Watkins Glen and I learned a lot in my first Xfinity road-course race. I think that Mid-Ohio is more of a technical road-course and will fit my driving style a little better than Watkins-Glen. I am just hoping for a solid finish and to gain some points so that we can get back on track.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

