Bayley Currey – Corrigan Oil 200 Race Advance

Corrigan Oil 200 | Michigan International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Bayley Currey on Racing at Michigan: “I’m really looking forward to this weekend with this Niece Motorsports team,” said Currey. “We had such a strong truck in Pocono, but bad luck on a restart ended our day. I can’t wait to get back on track, I know our truck will be fast. I’m thankful to Al Niece for the opportunity.”

Currey at Michigan: Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway marks Currey’s second start at the track in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. His previous start came in 2018.

Currey has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Michigan International Speedway, coming earlier this season.

About Currey: Currey is a 22-year-old mechanical engineering student, at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. He transferred from Texas State University to UNCC in 2018, to pursue his lifelong dream of driving race cars.

​

Currey began racing go Karts when he was only seven years old. Currey’s father always stressed the importance of being able to work on his own race cars. Currey feels being a big part of the maintenance and setup of the race cars gives him a better understanding of the mechanics, which helps him on the track.

While moving through the ranks, Currey amassed over 165 wins and 18 championships.