FRM Race Preview: Michigan

Michael McDowell on Michigan

11 Starts

Best Finish: 23rd

“I’m ready to head back to Michigan. You always welcome an opportunity to improve your performance going to a track for the second time, especially when we’re racing with a blue oval on our car in the Irish Hills. Typically, you have a lot of green flag racing at this track, and if you’ve got the car handling the way you need it to, you can really drive through the field. I’m looking forward to having a fast car and a great run this weekend.”

David Ragan on Michigan

25 Starts | 1 Top-5 | 2 Top-10

Best Finish: 3rd

“Michigan is a really fast racetrack. We’ve been working to improve upon our speedway notebook throughout the season, and I think this weekend will be a good test of our strategies. You’ve got to walk a fine line between having patience and making aggressive moves. I’m confident that we’ll be able to get some good speed out of our No. 38 Ford. Being in Ford’s backyard for this race makes it that much more significant for us, and pushes us to put on a good show for our partners.”

Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway

(Brooklyn, MI)

Sunday, August 11

3:00 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN

Qualifying

Friday, August 9

5:05 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN