Meijer Partners with Front Row Motorsports, Matt Tifft at Michigan International Speedway

Popular Retailer Teaming Up with No. 36 Ford Team and Surface Sunscreen for Multiple Races in 2019

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 7, 2019) – Stocking up for raceday essentials has been made even easier thanks to Meijer, Surface Sunscreen and Matt Tifft. Meijer is partnering with the Front Row Motorsports (FRM) driver to serve as primary sponsor for the No. 36 Ford Mustang in this weekend’s “Consumers Energy 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Meijer will also serve as an associate sponsor for Matt Tifft next month at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Midwest grocery retailer will now feature a line of Surface Sunscreen products hitting shelves just in time for raceday. Surface Sunscreen, maker of purpose-built sun care products designed with athletes and action sports in mind, is a season-long partner of Matt Tifft and Front Row Motorsports.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Founded on strong family values and a commitment to strengthening communities, Meijer is focused on bringing families great food, great brands, great savings and great big smiles.

“It can sometimes be a hassle to shop for everything you need at the track,” said Tifft. “Meijer is the ultimate source for getting everything on your list, which should always include sun protection. I’m excited to debut this paint scheme at Michigan and to have Meijer on the car again in Indy.”

The No. 36 Meijer Ford Mustang will make its debut at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, August 9 for practice and qualifying. The “Consumers Energy 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, August 11 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Matt Tifft will make a special appearance at Meijer’s Jackson store (2777 Airport Road Jackson, MI 49202) to kick off the weekend at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 8.

For more information about Meijer, visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com, Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at

www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Surface Sunscreen

Sun protection is a very important part of your everyday life. So, Surface Products has developed a line of The World’s Most Comfortable Sunscreens that work with the lifestyle you live. Surface knows not everyone is looking for the same thing. So, we developed a Purpose Built line of products from our Original formulas to our Mineral, Non-Nano Zinc Oxide based sunscreens. All designed to leave you feeling comfortable and protected from the sun no matter what your adventure is. It’s Your Life, protect it!

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunity, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.