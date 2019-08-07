RCR Event Preview – Michigan International Speedway / Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Richard Childress Racing at Michigan International Speedway … In 173 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, RCR teams have earned three wins, two with Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990) and one with Kevin Harvick (August 2010). Additionally, RCR has claimed 25 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes with 10 different drivers including Richard Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, who recorded top-10 finishes at MIS in June 1978 and August 1979.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,965 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,073 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Michigan International Speedway … In 14 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, Dillon boasts two top-five and four top-10 finishes. He is a former winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

You ran well at Michigan International Speedway in June. What was the biggest takeaway with this new package?

“We had a strong Chevy at Michigan International Speedway in June. We had great opportunities to run inside the top-five and top-10. We won a Stage and I thought we had a solid, top-five car but I tried to make a move to the outside and when I made it three-wide I got a little too high. The No. 24 car finished me off there. I thought I had it saved, but he got in my left rear. This time around, there will be traction compound in that same area, which will help the racing. I’m excited about going back to Michigan International Speedway. We have that circled as one of those places where we can capitalize.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Michigan International Speedway … Hemric will be making his second NASCAR Cup Series start at Michigan International Speedway during this weekend’s 400-mile event. During his first Cup Start at the 2-mile, D-shaped oval, Hemric started 11th and finished 12th, earning points in Stage 2. Hemric also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Michigan, finishing second in June 2018.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

We were just at Michigan International Speedway a few weeks ago and you recorded a 12th-place finish in that event. What can you take from what was learned that weekend to apply to this weekend’s event?

“The last Michigan race was probably a turning point for us as a company. We thought we had all the potential there to perform like we did at Pocono Raceway. Now knowing how far our cars have come in the weeks since, I’m excited to get back to Michigan. I know where our cars did well and the direction we took to improve, so I’m looking forward to applying those lessons to our race weekend at Michigan.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course … In 22 Series starts at the 2.4-mile road course, RCR has accumulated eight top-five finishes, 11 top-10 finishes, one pole award, led 72 laps and averages a starting position of 10.8 and finishing position of 11.5. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 1,742 laps of the 1,752 (99.4 percent) that they have competed.

Watkins Glen Review … Tyler Reddick picked up his 15th top-five finish of the year when he placed fifth in Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

The Points … Tyler Reddick remains the current Xfinity Series points leader.

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Camaro at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course … Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, but a wreck last year took him out of the race early.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as you head to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the second of three road course races for the Xfinity Series this month?

“Last year, the race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was one of my favorite ones of this stretch. I just don’t have the result to show for it. Turn 1, the hairpin turn and keyhole are challenging but the rhythm section of the track was something I really enjoyed. You’re not braking too hard or getting on the gas too hard in that section but instead finessing the car around the track. I feel really good about that back half of the track. I just need to continue to improve on the first couple of turns of that course this year. I feel like last year I could have earned a top five finish and maybe even contended for the win, but instead I ended up with rear end damage and had a tire go down. We ended up breaking an axle. I’m actually really looking forward to going back to Mid-Ohio this weekend and redeeming myself.”