Ross Chastain – Corrigan Oil 200 Race Advance

Corrigan Oil 200 | Michigan International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 BAJA/Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Michigan: “I’m really looking forward to Michigan,” said Chastain. “It’s the last race before the playoffs start, and I think this team is really just hitting its stride. We are looking for one more win before the playoffs start.”

Making the Playoffs: Michigan marks the final race before the playoffs begin next week at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chastain has two victories that count towards playoff eligibility and is currently 14th in driver point standings.

Chastain at Michigan: Chastain’s only NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start at Michigan International Speedway came in 2012; an 18th-place finish.

Chastain has two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, which came last season.

In addition, Chastain has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the two-mile track, with three top-15 finishes.

On the Truck: Ross Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the BAJA colors at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

The BAJA network is comprised of three different companies providing field service, starters, and manufacturing for gas compression applications throughout the United States.