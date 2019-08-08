Filling Up Fast! Limited Reserved Infield RV Spots Remain for Talladega Superspeedway’s Fall Doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs Weekend, Oct. 11-13

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Camping in Talladega Superspeedway’s legendary infield is as popular as it gets in sports, and the proof is in the pudding. As a result of fans’ excitement for the historic track’s upcoming doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 11-13, the coveted real estate’s Reserved Infield RV spots are filling up fast, and a limited number remain.

Fans are encouraged to call 855-518-RACE (7223) to reserve their space, or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com\camping. The weekend for NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, features the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race and the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event, and both will have huge playoff ramifications in determining season-long champions.

Below are some of the reserved RV spots available in the iconic infield where families and friends will make memories of a lifetime:

NEW! Alabama Gang Superstretch RV – On the inside of the track along the famed Alabama Gang Superstretch, perfect for motorhomes, fifth wheels and pull-behinds. Provides power and water hookups.

– On the inside of the track along the famed Alabama Gang Superstretch, perfect for motorhomes, fifth wheels and pull-behinds. Provides power and water hookups. GECKO Frontrunner’s Club I – A prime area inside Turn 4 for fans to catch all the action as drivers peel off the 33-degree banking and head toward the Tri-Oval. This reserved area is for motorhomes only.

– A prime area inside Turn 4 for fans to catch all the action as drivers peel off the 33-degree banking and head toward the Tri-Oval. This reserved area is for motorhomes only. GEICO Grounds Yellow RV – These spots are in close proximity of Turn 3 and the iconic Talladega Blvd., near the end of the famed Alabama Gang Superstretch .

– These spots are in close proximity of Turn 3 and the iconic Talladega Blvd., near the end of the famed Alabama Gang Superstretch GEICO Grounds Green – Located near Turns 3 and 4, this is a great area for fans to get a glimpse of the drivers coming off the Alabama Gang Superstretch.

In addition, the infamous infield has reserved areas available for cars and tents, which include:

GEICO Grounds Blue – Located close to Turns 1 and 2, this is the perfect spot for fans to watch the 3-and 4-wide racing action on the high banks.

– Located close to Turns 1 and 2, this is the perfect spot for fans to watch the 3-and 4-wide racing action on the high banks. GEICO Grounds Yellow – Near Turn 3, this area gives fans a great spot to relax for the weekend and enjoy all the additional items the infield has to offer.

The fun-filled infield provides a second-to-none social atmosphere for fans with featured events such as the Friday Night “Big One on the Blvd.” driver/fan event where some of the top stars of the sport parade down the world-famous Talladega Blvd. before overseeing fan competitions, as well as the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert. Set to headline this fall is Alabama native and country music artist Riley Green.

All infielders also have the opportunity to purchase admissions to the brand-new Talladega Garage Experience, part of the culmination of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The unmatched Garage Experience will provide fans access where they will be under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams throughout race weekend. It will also offer incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions (except for the $9 Big One Meatball), FREE Wi-Fi presented by Xtreme Concepts, Inc., reserved area at Gatorade Victory Lane to witness the winner’s celebration, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas and the opportunity to take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line.

Talladega Superspeedway’s anticipated weekend kicks off on Friday with two practice sessions each for the Sugarlands Shine 250 and the 1000Bulbs.com 500. Saturday’s slate includes the running of the Sugarlands Shine 250 (12:30 p.m. CDT), followed by Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The 1000Bulbs.com 500 is set to get the green flag on Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.