NASCAR Schedule for Michigan and Mid-Ohio

This weekend the Monster Energy Cup Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series head to Michigan International Speedway while the Xfinity Series travels to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Kevin Harvick is the Cup Series defending race winner at the 2-mile track with only four races remaining in the regular season. Brett Moffitt returns to defend his Truck Series victory at Michigan in the final race to determine the regular season champion. Justin Allgaier won the previous Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio and with six races left in the Xfinity Series regular season will be looking for his first victory this season.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 9

Michigan:

12:35 p.m.-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/MRN

1:35 p.m.-2:25 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice – No TV

3:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

5:05 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – NBCSN/MRN

Mid-Ohio:

1:35 p.m.-2:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App

4:05 p.m.-4:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

Saturday, August 10

Michigan:

8:35 a.m.-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Second Practice – NBC Sports App/MRN

9:35 a.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – FS2

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App/MRN

1 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 – (Stages 20/40/100 Laps = 200 Miles) – FS1/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN

Mid-Ohio:

11:40 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170 – (Stages 20/40/75 Laps = 169.35 Miles) – NBCSN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN



Sunday, August 11

Michigan:

3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 – (Stages 60/120/200 Laps = 400 Miles) NBCSN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN