The weekend schedule for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup at Michigan and the Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series travel to Michigan International Speedway for the second time this year. The Xfinity Series will compete at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Kevin Harvick is the Cup Series defending race winner at the 2-mile track while Brett Moffitt returns to defend his Truck Series victory at Michigan. Justin Allgaier won the previous Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio and would be a good one to place a bet on to win.

The Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway will be televised live Sunday, August 11 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Coverage of this week’s Mid-Ohio 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will be televised live on Saturday, August 10, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

All times are Eastern.

Michigan

Friday, August 9

12:35 p.m.-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/MRN

1:35 p.m.-2:25 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice – No TV

3:05 p.m.-3:55 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

5:05 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – NBCSN/MRN

Saturday, August 10

8:35 a.m.-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Second Practice – NBC Sports App/MRN

9:35 a.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – FS2

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App/MRN

1 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 – (Stages 20/40/100 Laps = 200 Miles) – FS1/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN

Sunday, August 11

3 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 – (Stages 60/120/200 Laps = 400 Miles) NBCSN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN

Mid-Ohio

Friday, August 9

1:35 p.m.-2:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App

4:05 p.m.-4:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

Saturday, August 10

11:40 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170 – (Stages 20/40/75 Laps = 169.35 Miles) – NBCSN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/MRN



