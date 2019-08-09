Dillon and Hemric qualifying times disallowed

It was announced by NASCAR after the Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying that the times of Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 of Austin Dillon and the No. 8 of Daniel Hemric were disallowed due to having unapproved alternators.

As a result of the L1 infraction, Dillon and Hemric will lose 10 driver points and 10 owner points will be deducted as well. Each crew chief will also face a $25,000 fine. Dillon originally qualified seventh and Hemric was 11th but they will now start from the back of the field for the Consumers Energy 400 Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Updated starting lineup:

  1. Brad Keselowski
  2. Kevin Harvick
  3. William Byron
  4. Alex Bowman
  5. Clint Bowyer
  6. Chase Elliott
  7. Ryan Blaney
  8. Joey Logano
  9. Paul Menard
  10. Jimmie Johnson
  11. Daniel Suarez
  12. Aric Almirola
  13. Kurt Busch
  14. Denny Hamlin
  15. Martin Truex Jr
  16. Erik Jones
  17. Kyle Larson
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  19. Matt Tifft
  20. Ryan Newman
  21. Ty Dillon
  22. Kyle Busch
  23. Michael McDowell
  24. David Ragan
  25. Chris Buescher
  26. Bubba Wallace
  27. Matt DiBenedetto
  28. Landon Cassill
  29. Ryan Preece
  30. Ross Chastain
  31. Corey LaJoie
  32. Quin Houff
  33. Austin Theriault
  34. Cody Ware
  35. Reed Sorenson
  36. Spencer Body (Making first Cup Series start)
  37. Austin Dillon
  38. Daniel Hemric
