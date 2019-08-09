Ford Performance NASCAR: Michigan 2 (Ford Sweeps Front Row at Michigan)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Friday, August 9, 2019

Consumers Energy 400 Post-Qualifying

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

1st – Brad Keselowski

2nd – Kevin Harvick

5th – Clint Bowyer

8th – Ryan Blaney

9th – Joey Logano

10th – Paul Menard

13th – Daniel Suarez

14th – Aric Almirola

20th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21st – Matt Tifft

22nd – Ryan Newman

25th – Michael McDowell

26th – David Ragan

33rd – Corey LaJoie

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang – Qualified 2nd

“It was a good day for our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang. Track position is really important everywhere we go. Coming to Michigan it is of the utmost importance so this is a really good start to the weekend for us.”

CLINT BOWYER, No. 14 One Cure Ford Mustang – Qualified 5th

“All the Ford Mustangs are fast. We know the Mustangs are going to be fast at this track and we have them wound up. Starting inside the top-five and it was down to the thousandths of a second. Coulda, woulda, shoulda in a lot of ways. That is the world we live in right now. The good news is, there are a bunch of Fords up top and we gotta keep them that way.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Moen Ford Mustang – Qualified 8th

“We were pretty solid all day. We had pretty decent speed, better speed than what we had the first race here. We will start eighth and we can work from there. We will have to see what our Mustang has for us tomorrow when we put it in race trim and practice.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang – Qualified 9th

“It was a good recovery from where we started the day. We unloaded a little far off. We were just a little too tight when we fired off today and it was hard to find the right balance for today because we just didn’t unload quick. But it is a good recovery and we will race from ninth and that is okay, we can make some moves from there.”

PAUL MENARD, No. 21 Master Tech/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – Qualified 10th

“We picked up a little bit from practice which is kind of hard to do at a speedway race which this kind of falls into this category because all of your fluids and everything are so cold. In practice everything gets hot. To pick up I am proud of my guys for dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s and it is a pretty good starting spot for Sunday.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 3D Systems Ford Mustang – Qualified 14th

“We have been off on speed. This place has kind of gotten to where it is more like Daytona and Talladega for qualifying where the driver just kind of holds it wide open and runs a lap. I thought in practice we were off a little bit on speed and still in qualifying trim we are still off a little bit on speed there with our 3D Systems Mustang. I don’t know. We will go to work on it, look at it, and get it ready for race trim tomorrow.”

DAVID RAGAN, No. 38 Schuler Systems Ford Mustang – Qualified 26th

“Our Mustang is real stiff and rigid and a little too bouncy right now. I feel like there is a fine line for having a good attitude and splitter control and getting the back down as low as you can but we are probably over that a little bit. We still have a little speed left in it. I don’t think that will be a great lap but we will work on it some tomorrow and it all depends on how it races in traffic on Sunday. I am still optimistic that we can get it tuned up.”