TEAM CHEVY AT MICHIGAN 2: Austin Dillon Breakout Session

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

CONSUMERS ENERGY 400

TEAM CHEVY BREAKOUT SESSION

AUGUST 9, 2019

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES CAMARO ZL1 BREAKOUT SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:

YOU WERE FAST IN PRACTICE

“It’s pretty cool. It’s not an impound race, so people are all trying to go as fast as they can and doing their thing to make the car go fast. We obviously did a really good job of that. It’s not the easiest to drive when you’re trimmed out like that. It’s a little more hair-raising, I guess you could say, when you’re out there in qualifying trim doing your thing. So, yeah, I’m pumped. I think we have a good shot at the pole and an opportunity to start up front here means a lot. You saw what Joey (Logano) was able to do with the pole last time. Hopefully this is good for us.”

DO YOU FEEL LIKE IT’S DILLON TIME IN AUGUST? DO YOU CIRCLE THIS RACE FOR A WIN OR A TOP 5?

“Yeah, for sure. This has always been a great track for me. I hope that we can capitalize on that. Like you said, we’ve had some really good finishes this second race around. We have a pretty solid package here. I re-watched the race and felt like we were a top 10 car most of that day and I feel like we’ve brought a better race car this time around than that. So, it’s definitely a place we have circled. I want to win it. It would upset a lot of people in that Playoff bubble. We have the capability of doing that this weekend.”

DO YOU FEEL LIKE THIS IS YOUR BEST SHOT RIGHT NOW IN THE NEXT FOUR WEEKS?

“Yeah, for sure. I think this is probably the best shot because this is the week that we’re on, you know? But, it feels good to have the speed that we have and I know a lot has gone into the race cars that we’re taking to the track these last four weeks.”

HOW MUCH DO YOU SEE THE TRACTION COMPOUND BEING A FACTOR COME SUNDAY?

“I think a lot of people thought that it was too high. But, I feel like (Turns) 3 and 4 will get used tomorrow. We’re already running the edge of it now. Turns 1 and 2 might take a little bit longer to get where people are using it all the way through the corner. But I definitely feel like (Turns) 3 and 4 is going to be used up in the race and in practice tomorrow.”

WITH THIS PACKAGE, WHAT DO YOU THINK IS GOING TO MAKE THE DIFFERENCE COME SUNDAY? IS THERE A CERTAIN X-FACTOR OR JUST A COMBINATION OF EVERYTHING?

“A combination of everything. I think the speed is one key factor. But, you’ve got to have a car too that you’re not always going to be out front with clean air. So, a car that can allow you to get back to the front quickly and make moves in that way… I feel like the No. 22 (Joey Logano) team did a good job the last time were here in bringing a car that was capable of doing that. And so hopefully we’ve hit on it this time.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.