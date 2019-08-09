TEAM CHEVY AT MICHIGAN 2: Chase Elliott Press Conf. Transcript

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

CONSUMERS ENERGY 400

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

AUGUST 9, 2019

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 met with media and discussed traction compound, what it would be like to win at Michigan, the upcoming race at Bristol, and more. Full Transcript:

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME USING THE PJ1 HERE AT MICHIGAN. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION OF TRACTION COMPOUND OVERALL? PRO OR CON?

“I think it’s a good thing to be messing with. Back when we were going really fast here, I think this was probably a track that really needed it bad. It’s so far up the race track here that everybody is a little concerned. It might be a little too far around for the amount of power we have. I feel like that’s the big question mark. You’re not lifting enough to make up longer distance. You use 2 rpm or whatever kind of distance, if you can move up high enough and get it; whereas now, we’re so close to wide-open running the regular groove, I think it’s going to be hard. But the one thing I don’t know and I’m not sure about everybody else. But it seems like to me, if there’s an advantage in maybe drafting or being to the right side of a car here, that might push it up. But, just to be running out there by yourself with nobody else around you, I don’t think you can go any faster up there. I think it’s too high.”

YOUR DAD (BILL ELLIOTT) WON 7 TIMES AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY. WHAT WOULD IT MEAN FOR YOU TO WIN HERE?

“That would be great. I haven’t won enough to be picky. So, anywhere is good for me and anytime sounds good too. This is definitely a frustrating place because we’ve had some really close runs here. I’ve had a couple of great opportunities that I pretty much threw in the trash can over there in the corner and I would love to try to finish some of those days off.”

A LOT OF RACERS HAVE UNIQUE TALENTS LIKE YOU DO THE VOICEOVERS. WHAT’S IT LIKE ON AND OFF THE TRACK WITH YOUR FELLOW RACERS?

“We all have obligations and things that we do outside of racing and then we all have hobbies and things we like to do outside of racing, too. I guess the following of NASCAR and that opens the door to do some of those things like the voiceovers, so things like that are cool. In the right circumstance, it gets you out of the norm, which is sometimes a good thing.”

FOR THE UPCOMING BRISTOL RACE, TALK ABOUT THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CONCRETE AND ASPHALT AND THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A NIGHT RACE AND A DAY RACE

“Again, it has some more grip than the regular asphalt or concrete, or so it seems. I feel like the amount they’ve been putting on it at Bristol has been really nice. I guess there was a rumor going around that they weren’t going to put it down this time. I’m not sure if that’s the case or not. But, I think it would be a big mistake if they didn’t. In my opinion, the top is already the preferred lane. And I think it will continue to be the preferred lane. It was even with the grippy stuff down. So, I think it gives the bottom a little bit bigger chance for the majority of the race, at least. And then the top tends to prevail, as momentum will, I guess, over time. Yeah, I think it was good. I thought what they’ve been doing there was pretty nice.”

WITH YOUR EXPERIENCE IN THE CUP SERIES HOW HAVE YOU SEEN THE MORAL COMPASS OF THE FIELD EVOLVE?

WHAT’S A MORAL COMPASS?

“What people are willing to do or not willing to do.”

OKAY

“I feel like everybody has always kind of done what they’ve had to do for the most part. I do feel like now it seems like we’re all a little closer on the race track because the spoilers are big and everything. Drafting at some places keeps you closer it seems like. But I don’t necessarily think that’s really evolved a whole lot since I’ve been here. Everybody has always done what they’ve had to do. The good guys tend to prevail. We’ve seen the same crowd make it to Homestead the past number of years. The law of average, at some point you’re going to start seeing trends. I’ve seen a lot of trends in my three and a half years being here.”

