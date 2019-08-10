Toyota Racing Michigan NGOTS Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS)

Michigan International Speedway

Race 16 of 23 – 200 miles, 100 laps

August 10, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AUSTIN HILL

2nd, Sheldon Creed*

3rd, Tyler Dippel*

4th, Brett Moffitt*

5th, Austin Wayne Self*

11th, HARRISON BURTON

15th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

21st, JESSE IWUJI

24th, TODD GILLILAND

25th, TYLER ANKRUM

26th, ANTHONY ALFREDO

27th, NATALIE DECKER

*non-Toyota driver

Austin Hill scored his second win this season at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) this afternoon.

This is Hattori Racing Enterprises’ second consecutive victory at MIS.

Toyota has won five of the last six races at MIS and nine of the 16 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) races this season.

Hill and DGR-Crosley’s Tyler Ankrum have clinched their spot in the eight-driver NGOTS playoffs. The first race of the first round of playoffs is at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday.

TOYOTA QUOTES

AUSTIN HILL, No. 16 Hino/AISIN Group Toyota Tundra, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Finishing Position: 1st

How big of a win is this for your team?

“It’s huge. We have had a struggle these last few races. We just keep having issues and just can’t finish these races. These guys just worked their tails off, day and night, just trying to put these trucks together. This is actually a brand-new truck. First time it had seen the race track was yesterday. When we unloaded, we had to work out some bugs. We got it driving really good. I was really happy with the speed of it. Man, this race was crazy. I had to come from the back a few times. I had a speeding penalty one time, and I kind of thought our race was done, buy man we came back through the field. This Toyota Tundra was really good today. I need to thank Hino, AISIN for coming on board, TRD, just everyone that makes it happen.”

Talk us through that final restart.

“Man, I definitely did not want to do a green-white-checkered. I was cutting it kind of close on fuel. I got a really good push out back by the 18 (Harrison Burton) that kind of propelled us and cleared us out front. I just had to start throwing blocks. Luckily, they started racing two and three-wide out the back. They gave us a gap out front and we were able to keep that gap. I thought the 2 (Sheldon Creed) was going to have a shot at it going into three, he had a really big run, but I was able to protect the bottom. Our Toyota Tundra was really fast today.”

Playoffs are kicking off in Bristol. What does that mean for you guys?

“Man, I am ready for it. Especially what we did today. We are still one of the top teams. We are really fast. We just had to get this monkey off our back. It has been bad, so to get it off our back is awesome. Can’t thank TRD enough for all those guys for what they do for me.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 22 Fields/Sports Force Parks Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 11th

Talk about your race.

“It’s kind like our season; it was up and down. We ran really bad at the beginning; we weren’t very fast. Towards the end, we made good adjustments on the truck and we got better. Led a couple laps, and then we lost the lead. The 16 (Austin Hill) got a good run from behind me and took the lead. He was really fast and hard to catch. Everyone did a good job.”