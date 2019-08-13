CarShield Looks to Make Championship Run with Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports

STATESVILLE, N.C. (August 13, 2019) – CarShield will rejoin Ross Chastain and the No. 45 Niece Motorsports team for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) playoffs, starting this week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’m so pumped to have the folks at CarShield back on board the No. 45 Truck again, especially as we look to make a championship run,” said Chastain. “They brought us good luck at Gateway, and I’m hopeful we can make that magic happen again. It means the world to me to have their support.”

CarShield, who visited victory lane with Chastain and the No. 45 team earlier this year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, will again serve as Chastain’s primary sponsor for the final seven races of the season, starting at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Watching Ross win this season has been great,” said Nick Hamilton, Co-Founder and Principal at CarShield. “Seeing him pull into victory lane with the CarShield truck was the best. Ross knows how to have fun while always competing at the highest level. We do the same thing at CarShield. That’s why we made the decision to become the primary sponsor for the rest of this season. Hopefully, our partnership will help push him to keep smashing those watermelons and win the Championship this season.”

Headquartered in Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

“We are proud and honored to have CarShield join the team again,” said team owner Al Niece. “I think Ross and this team have really shown what they are capable of, and we are excited that CarShield has recognized that potential and wants to help this team chase a championship.”

Chastain earned his first win of the season at Kansas Speedway in May. In June, Chastain changed his points declaration, looking to make the playoffs in the NGOTS.

After spotting the competition eight races, Chastain would have to win a race and enter the top-20 in driver points to be eligible to compete for the championship.

Just two races after changing his points declaration, Chastain found victory lane in the No. 45 CarShield Chevrolet at Gateway. Two races later, Chastain found himself in the top-20 in driver points on the strength of one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Chastain and team were not satisfied yet, visiting the winner’s circle again at Pocono Raceway after a dominating performance; giving him the most wins of any series regular.

The NGOTS will take the green flag in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, on Thursday, August 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET ON FS1 and MRN.

About CarShield …

CarShield is committed to creating an exceptional experience by providing every family and their vehicles with a dependable, reliable, and affordable coverage solution for expensive automotive repairs. CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.