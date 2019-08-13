Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Michigan

It’s hard to believe that the regular season has come and gone in the Truck Series in 2019. Not too long ago, we were just opening up the season at Daytona in February. Now, the playoff grid is set and we have eight races left to decide the 2019 Truck Series champion.

Before we get there, let’s take a look at this week’s four takeaways from the Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway this past Saturday.