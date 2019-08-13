Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Michigan

It’s hard to believe that the regular season has come and gone in the Truck Series in 2019. Not too long ago, we were just opening up the season at Daytona in February. Now, the playoff grid is set and we have eight races left to decide the 2019 Truck Series champion.
Before we get there, let’s take a look at this week’s four takeaways from the Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway this past Saturday.
- Hill Proves Doubters Wrong – Austin Hill opened up the regular season at Daytona with a win and closed the regular season with a win. There may have been some doubts among the fans that Hill is not championship ready or doesn’t deserve to be in the Playoffs. Part of that is because his win was at Daytona where anything and any driver can win that race. But really, the Georgia native has been solid for the most part this season. The Hattori Racing driver has recorded four top fives and eight top-10 finishes with 121 laps led. However, he’s going to have to work on his average finish and limit his DNFs that sit at five, if Hill wants to fight for the championship at Homestead in November.
- Grant Enfinger Earns Regular Season Title – This shouldn’t come to a shock to many fans, but Enfinger was able to collect the regular season title based on his consistency throughout the season. The ThorSport Racing driver finished seventh and had already wrapped the title after Stage 1 was over. Now, Enfinger gets to take 15 additional points with him into the Playoffs which will come in very handy down the road when points start to get tighter.
- Dippel Gets Career-Best Finish – Youngs Motorsports driver Dippel was among the drivers that were fighting to get into the Playoffs and needed a win to be eligible. He just about pulled it off late in the going with the overtime restart. However, Dippel fell short and ran out of time to get the win, but it wasn’t without valiant effort.
- Currey Scores Top-10 Finish – Overlooked in the running order may very well have been Niece Motorsports driver Bayley Currey, who was making his second outing with the team. The Driftwood, Texas native started 11th and wound up sixth, earning his career-best finish Saturday afternoon. His previous best finish was with Copp Motorsports in 2017 when he finished 10th at Phoenix. Currey has competed in pretty much everything in the past few years, including the Cup and the Xfinity Series. The Texas native even competed for the late Mike Mittler for three races in his career.