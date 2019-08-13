GMS Racing NGOTS Bristol Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first career start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Bristol.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 16, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 6, Laps led: 144, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed has one prior start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2017 where he started second and finished 11th.

– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 310 this week in Bristol. Creed competed with this truck earlier this year at Gateway and Martinsville.

– Darren Fraley will serve as interim crew chief for Sheldon Creed again this week in Bristol as crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz serves a three-race suspension due to a penalty at Eldora.

– Creed has scored two consecutive second-place finishes at Eldora and Michigan.

Quote:

“This team has been on a roll the last few weeks. We’ve had things that haven’t gone our way and we’ve still come out with two second-place finishes so that’s awesome. Hopefully we can carry that momentum into Bristol this week and end the night in victory lane.”

Sam Mayer, No. 21 Manpower U.S. Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol Stats

– Mayer has one NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start at Bristol.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– No prior NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts

Notes:

– This will be Mayer’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut. He won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Bristol in April from the pole, leading all 150 laps.

– Mayer will do double duty on Thursday at Bristol, competing in both the K&N race and then making his first NGOTS start. Mayer’s K&N crew chief, Mardy Lindley, will do double duty as well with both entries.

– Mayer will race chassis No. 309, which is a Silverado borrowed from Brett Moffitt’s fleet. This is the same truck Moffitt won with in Iowa in June.

– Mayer tested a Silverado at Bristol a few weeks ago to prepare for his first start.

– Manpower U.S. will sponsor Mayer in his three NGOTS starts this season. ManpowerGroup(R), the parent company of Manpower and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., is the leading global workforce solutions company which helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing talent that enables them to succeed.

Quote:

“I’ve been working really hard with everyone over at GMS, Chevrolet and Drivers Edge Development to get ready for this race. I have no goals other than to get as much experience as possible. Moving up to the next level does mean a lot to me, and I hope to make the best of the opportunity GMS and Chevy have given me. It’s incredible to have a company like Manpower come on board to sponsor me for my truck races this season. I appreciate everyone’s support to help me get to this level.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Midnight Moon Moonshine Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 8, Best finish: 2

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 16, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 9, Top 10s: 11, Laps Led: 241, Poles: 1, Stage wins: 1, Wins: 2

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt has qualified for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs for the second time in his career. The reigning champ returns to the playoffs as the number one seed going into Bristol with two victories and 22 playoff points.

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 304 this week in Bristol. This is the same truck that Moffitt took to victory lane at Chicagoland in June. Moffitt has led total of 153 laps in the five events he has competed with in this truck this season.

– Midnight Moon rejoins Moffitt this week in Bristol after partnering at Charlotte earlier in the year. This partnership helps promote Midnight Moon’s introduction of a limited-edition, augmented reality label which literally comes to life to tell the story of Junior Johnson’s moonshine bust and arrest through the “Midnight Moon AR Experience” app, available from the App Store or Google Play.

Quote:

“Heading into the playoffs in first place is huge. I feel like our team has done a good job all year of just running our own race and getting strong finishes, even when we don’t start off as strong as we would like. We’ll need to continue that at Bristol. Obviously, running up front and winning would be great, but we need to be strong and don’t do anything to take us out of the playoffs early. The field is really competitive and it’s a close race right off the bat.

“It’s great to have Midnight Moon Moonshine back on board with us. They were great to work with at Charlotte earlier in the season and it’s a really cool promotion they’ve got with the limited edition Busted jars and I hope to be sipping some in victory lane.”

