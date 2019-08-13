GMS Racing NXS Bristol Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Midnight Moon Moonshine Chevrolet Camaro

Bristol Xfinity Stats

2 starts, 1 top-five & 1 top-10

Best finish: 5th (2019 – Spring)

Bristol Truck Stats

5 starts, 3 top-five’s, 5 top-10’s & 104 laps led

Best finish: 3rd (2015, 2017 & 2018)

2019 Season Stats

21 starts, 3 top-five’s and 11 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 216 this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Nemechek has piloted this chassis four times in the 2019 season. ISM Raceway (start: 13th/finish: 9th), Richmond Raceway (start: 11th/finish: 8th), Spring – Iowa Speedway (start: 6th/ finish: 8th) and Fall – Iowa Speedway (start: 14th/finish: 3rd).

– Nemechek will be competing in both the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at BMS. Nemechek will compete in his normal NXS No. 23 entry under the GMS Racing banner, as well as in the No. 8 Berrys Bullets Chevrolet Silverado for NEMCO Motorsports. Nemechek’s last Truck Series race and was scored at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2018 where he finished seventh.

– The Midnight Moon Moonshine colors will be represented on Nemechek’s No. 23 entry for the first time this season. This partnership helps promote Midnight Moon’s introduction of a limited-edition, augmented reality label which comes to life to tell the story of Junior Johnson’s moonshine bust and arrest through the “Midnight Moon AR Experience” app, available from the App Store or Google Play.

– At the end of July, Nemechek went to Chattanooga, TN to help Bristol Motor Speedway officials honor Chattanooga Police Officer Joseph Coleman and to award him with the BMS Neighborhood Heroes program honors after saving a 4-month-old baby that had stopped breathing. Officer Coleman will be honored during the pre-race of the Bass Pro Shop NRA night race.

Quotes:

“Saying that I am excited for Bristol this weekend is an understatement because I am pumped. Every chance that I get to run a Truck and Xfinity race in one weekend, I am all over it. I fully believe that the more seat time you get, the better. Discipline, experience, and survival at Bristol are crucial because the track is fast, tempers flare, and you have to stay out of trouble to come out on top.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.