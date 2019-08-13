HFR NGOTS Bristol Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Bristol NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 13, Best finish: 2

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 16, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 9, Top 10s: 11, Laps Led: 203, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2, Wins: 1

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen has qualified for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs for the second time in only his second full-time season. He kicks off the playoffs third in the standings with one victory and 14 playoff points.

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 311 this week in Bristol. Friesen has finished in the top five in three of the four events he’s competed in with this truck this season. He has led a combined 40 laps in those four races.

– Stewart Friesen will carry a special decal on the hood of the No. 52 this weekend to promote the Orange County Fair Speedway Centennial race. There is a $100,000 prize to the winner of the Modifieds August 15, 16 and 17 and he will run exhibition hot laps with fellow NGOTS driver Sheldon Creed Saturday night before the main event.

Quote:

“It’s really exciting to be competing in the playoffs again this season. There’s always such a buzz around Bristol and around the playoffs so it makes for a fun event. We were able to rally last week at Michigan and we’ve still got a lot of positive momentum from the win at Eldora so I’m hoping we can carry that into Bristol this week and maybe start the playoffs with another win.”

