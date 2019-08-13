Truckin’ it to the Post-Season: Eight-Driver Playoff Field is Set for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series; Unpredictability Awaits for Talladega Superspeedway’s Sugarlands Shine 250, Oct. 12

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The field is set for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, and eight drivers will be gunning for the championship title and the chance to hoist the series’ trophy when all is said and done. Among the eight contenders are an Alabama native, seasoned veterans, the reigning champ, and playoff newcomers who all have their eyes set on Talladega Superspeedway’s unpredictable Sugarlands Shine 250 on Saturday, Oct. 12 – the first race in the Round of 6.

If one of the eight drivers can take the checkered flag in the Sugarlands Shine 250, he will secure his spot in the Championship 4 finale where he will race for the championship title. After a reset of points, Fairhope, Alabama’s Grant Enfinger, who was crowned the 2019 regular-season champion last Saturday, heads into the playoffs as the second seed. Although he didn’t have a victory, he was consistent, reeling off seven top-five finishes and 13 top-10 results in 16 races.

He is three points behind the 2018 champion and top seed Brett Moffitt. The seven-race playoff stretch gets underway at Bristol Motor Speedway this Thursday, Aug. 15.

Two of the playoff drivers have gone to Gatorade Victory Lane at Talladega in the truck series, while three are former series champions and one has never competed at the 2.66-mile venue. The trucks have taken to the high banks of Talladega since 2006.

Below are the eight drivers in the season-ending playoffs and their performances at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS):

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet : (2022 points/ second playoff appearance) Moffitt already has two wins under his belt in the 2019 season. His first appearance at the most competitive track in NASCAR came in last year’s Sugarlands Shine 250, where he placed 17th.

In addition to the Sugarlands Shine 250 on Saturday, Oct. 12 (12:30 p.m. CDT), the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event on Sunday, Oct. 13 (1 p.m.), will also have playoff implications. It is the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs. Aric Almirola is the defending 1000Bulbs.com 500 victor.

