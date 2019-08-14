NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Preview-Bristol

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the NASCAR Truck Series now sets their sights for the postseason with eight races to decide the 2019 Truck Series champion.

We are now at the 16th race of the season and with just eight races left many drivers will be hungry to get their first win of the year. This includes the eight contenders for the championship, some who have not won yet and are already looking to punch their ticket into the next round.

Here are some drivers that might spoil the playoff party Thursday night at the famous Bristol Motor Speedway.

Currently, there are 36 trucks entered on the preliminary entry list. It used to be 37, but the No. 6 of Norm Benning withdrew from the race due to the lack of sponsorship.

Here are five drivers that might win on Thursday night.