Weekend Schedule for Bristol-2

NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will feature the first race in Round 1 of their championship Playoffs while the Xfinity Series has five races remaining in the regular season. The Monster Energy Cup Series will close out the weekend with three to go.

Kurt Busch is the defending Cup Series race winner, Kyle Larson won the Xfinity Series Food City 300 last year and Johnny Sauter will be trying to repeat his August 2018 win at Bristol in the Truck Series.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, August 15

9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m.: Truck Series First Practice – No TV

10:05 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m. 11:55 a.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

1:35 p.m.2:25 p.m. Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

4:35 p.m. Truck Series Qualifying Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – 7 p.m. Tape Delay on FS1

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Stages 55/110/200 Laps = 100.6 Miles) – FS1/MRN

Friday, August 16

11:05 a.m. 11:55 a.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN

1:05 p.m. 1:55 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – NBCSN

5:35 p.m. Cup Series Qualifying Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – NBCSN/PRN

7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Food City 300 (Stages 85/170/300 Laps = 159.9 Miles) – NBCSN/PRN

Saturday, August 17

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Stages 125/250/500 Laps = 266.5 Miles) – NBCSN/PRN

