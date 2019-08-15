Hot Lap | Ford Performance Handling Packs Explained

Track Tested Ford Performance Mustang Suspensions

PAOLI, Pa. (August 15th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Hot Lap YouTube Series, host Justin Dugan visits Ford Motor Company’s Dearborn Development Center in Dearborn, MI to discuss and test Ford Performance’s S550 Mustang handling kits. Guided by Vehicle Dynamics Engineer and world-class wheelman, Andy Vrenko, Justin guides viewers through a first-hand look at four popular Mustang suspension options for the S550 platform available from Ford Racing.

“When we first got word that we would be heading to the Ford Proving Grounds in Michigan to film with Ford Performance, I was like a kid on Christmas morning. Our excitement quickly turned to disappointment and sadness when the rains came the morning of the shoot. We quickly regrouped and got a solid video showcasing the benefits of the many different Ford Performance Handling Kits while gingerly testing four different 2018 GT’s outfitted with said kits. And despite the weather, it was still a bucket list day”—Justin Dugan

Products featured: Ford Performance Lowering W-Springs, Ford Performance Street Lowering X-Springs, Ford Performance Track Lowering Y-Springs, Ford Performance Street Handling Pack, Ford Performance Track Handling Pack, & Ford Performance Track Shock & Strut Kit.

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/Ford-Performance-Handling.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang accessories providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, brands, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.