Talladega Superspeedway & Sugarlands Shine Expand Partnership

Official Moonshine of NASCAR Brings Sugarlands Shine Bar to the Talladega Garage Experience

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway is excited to expand its partnership with Sugarlands Shine, the “Official Moonshine of NASCAR®,” with the “Sugarlands Shine Bar,” which will debut in the track’s 35,000 square-foot Open Air Social Club as part of the all-new Talladega Garage Experience during the Oct. 11-13 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend.

The Sugarlands Shine Bar, which stretches a mammoth 74 feet, will be an added attraction for fans who will be attending the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™ Playoff race at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track on Saturday, Oct. 12 (12:30 p.m. CDT). Just last fall, Sugarlands Distilling Company was named the Official Moonshine of Talladega Superspeedway as well as the entitlement partner for the Sugarlands Shine 250.

High above the Sugarlands Shine Bar will be a huge 41-foot diagonal video screen that will feature action on the track as well as other visuals for fans to see. The Open Air Social Club will offer an array of comfortable seating and will be lined on both sides by two garages that will house the top 22 drivers (11 in each) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Fans will be just a few steps away and “up-close” from the fan viewing walkway, which is under the same roof where the race cars will be prepped by the race teams. It’s all a part of the Talladega Garage Experience, which will feature unparalleled access, FREE Wi-Fi presented by Xtreme Concepts, Inc., incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions (except the $9 Big One Meatball) and much more!

In addition to the Sugarlands Shine Bar in the Social Club, Sugarlands Shine will again have an activation on Talladega’s Midway presented by Graybar (outside the frontstretch) to share their award-winning moonshine with fans, and will be expanding its footprint with yet another bar right on the famous infield “Talladega Boulevard,” the party capital of NASCAR. All three Sugarlands Shine bars will serve a collection of hand-crafted cocktails in souvenir Mason jars. Throughout the weekend, Sugarlands will be giving away branded merchandise and fans will have the opportunity to meet moonshine legends from Discovery Channel’s television show “Moonshiners.”

Sugarlands will also be celebrating America’s Heroes at the Sugarlands Shine 250. Hundreds of heroes from across the United States were nominated, and the public voted for six groups of heroes to win this experience of a lifetime: Lt. James and Laura Creed from Taunton, Mass.; Dawn Pletcher, founder of Goodies for our Troops from Wellsboro, Pa.; Msgt. Andrew Hale, US Air Force veteran from Nashville, Tenn.; Frank Griggs, Founder of Veterans Puppy for Life out of Denver, Colo.; The Wall Gang from Michigan City, Ind.; and Danny Shaw Jr. and Bryan Shaw, policer officers from Dallas, Texas. They will enjoy a weekend of VIP experiences at the 2.66-mile venue, courtesy of Sugarlands Distilling Company’s MoonShare give-back program. Msgt. Andrew Hale will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Sugarlands Shine 250.

Sugarlands Shine launched a limited-edition Corn Whiskey in April to celebrate 50 years of speed and shine at Talladega Superspeedway, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in October. This moonshine is the first in a series of NASCAR licensed moonshine for Sugarlands, and they will be releasing future ‘shines with NASCAR tracks across the country beginning in January of 2020. To locate retailers that carry Sugarlands Shine visit, www.findmoonshine.com.

For ticket information on the Sugarlands Shine 250, or the 1000Bulbs.com 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Oct. 13, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223). Fans can learn more about the Talladega Garage Experience, the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.