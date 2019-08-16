Smith comes home second in Bristol outing

It was an impressive run for Chandler Smith and his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team as they came home in the second position after having a shot to win the race late.

Smith qualified seventh finished fifth and third in both stages, respectively. He was up front throughout the race, but especially late in the race when Smith had a shot to win with a restart with three laps to go. He eventually finished runner up to race winner Moffitt in his first-ever truck series start at Bristol.

“Yeah, he (Moffitt) was just better all day,” Smith said to MRN Radio. “We fought back early in the race and we got to the 45 (Chastain) and Brett. We just needed a little bit more to be where he is right now.”

“I just can’t thank Rudy Fugle (Crew Chief), KBM, iBuyPower Toyota for this incredible opportunity. We definitely made the most of it.”

It was Smith’s third Truck Series start of the season and his career-best finish in the series. The 17-year-old now has the KBM 51 Truck third in the Owners Playoff grid, +26.