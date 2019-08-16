MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 16, 2019) – Below is an updated statement from Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, regarding Thursday’s plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, daughter Isla and two JRM pilots.

“We want to reiterate our appreciation to the NASCAR community, first responders, medical staff, and race fans everywhere for the overwhelming support in the last 24 hours. Dale, Amy, Isla and our two pilots are doing well. We are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”